Carlinville Middle School bowlers compete at state

Michael Kaganich advances

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Middle School bowling team placed 16th at the Illinois Elementary School Association state meet in Joliet Apr. 8.

As a team, the Cavaliers fell short of a finals’ qualification. However, Michael Kaganich advanced and represented CMS in the championship round as an individual the next day.

Carlinville collectively bowled a 2,212 in four series.

Kaganich, a seventh grader, scored 637 points to advance and slated 1,410 in ten total matches. He placed 57th overall in the final rankings.

Houston Turley concluded his middle school career with a 583 score, including 206 in the fourth and final match Apr. 8. His classmate Daniel Eichen finished with 564. Lucas Boyett knocked down 428 pins.

The Cavaliers are coached by Bryce Rives.