Brenda L. Smigielski

Brenda L. (Beard) Smigielski, 70, of Carlinville passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Hallmark Healthcare in Carlinville.

She was born November 20, 1951. She was the daughter of William and Doris (Corcoran) Beard.

Brenda worked in the healthcare field as a CNA and EMT for a good part of her adult life. She was also an animal lover and rescued many strays. She liked playing Bingo, fishing, and collecting nick-knacks. She was a very caring and fun person.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters; June, Donna Jean, both as infants and Bonnie Jean (Beard) Renfrow.

She is survived by one sister, Billie-Jo (Rick) Lambert of Carlinville and three brothers, Charles Beard of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Robert Beard of Carlinville, Donald (Tina) Beard of Carlinville. There are several nephews, nieces, cousins, and one Aunt Sarah Clark of Standard City.

No services are planned at this time. Please visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.