Lester Bettis to celebrate 90th birthday

Lester Bettis’ family is celebrating his 90th birthday. Lester has lived in Carlinville for over sixty years, so if you know him from driving the fuel truck or the school bus or “because he’s a great guy,” come and wish him a happy birthday.

An open house will be held on Saturday, April 23, at Town’s Edge Diner (formerly Crabby’s) from 2 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. No gifts, please.

If you can’t attend and would like to send a card, you can mail it to Bettis in care of Kristy Fenton, 18959 Gordon Cir., Carlinville, IL 62626