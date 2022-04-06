Walter R. Dixon, 86, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Christian Hospital North East, St. Louis, MO on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:48 p.m.

He was born March 25, 1936, in Hardin, to Leon John Dixon and Flora Ogal Ingersol Dixon.

He married Jessie M. (Singleton) Dixon on Jan. 12, 1957 in Batchtown.

He was retired after having been a mechanic for Boeing.

Walter was a veteran of the US Air Force after having served during the Korean Conflict.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, wood carving, gardening and landscaping. He had apple and peach orchards. He also raised cattle, horses and hogs.

He is survived by his spouse, Jessie Dixon of Bunker Hill; children, Mark (Barb) Dixon of Hudson, FL, Susan Dixon of Bunker Hill, Carey (Mary) Dixon of Fredericktown, MO, Sarah (Rolland) Meffert of Shipman, Amy Miles of Brighton; grandchildren, Ian, Reanna, Joshua, Brooke, Jonathan, Robert, Justin, Jessica, Jodie, Joel, Jayme, Jesse, Joseph, Lane, Valerie, Keith, Thomas, Samantha, Wesley; 34 great grandchildren; sister , Diane (Robert) Behme of Holiday Shores; sisters-in-law, Janice (Larry) Card of Dorsey, Virginia Singleton of Moro; many nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Jennifer, Molly, Daniel; sister, Lois (Stephen) Woelfel, twin sister, Wanda (Vince) Tepen and brother in law, Wayne Singleton.

Visitation was held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the First Congregational Church, Bunker Hill.

Burial was at the Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.