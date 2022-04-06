Southwestern and Staunton girls’ soccer heating up

Carlinville overpowers Lutheran, North Mac gets by Pana

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Southwestern and Staunton high school girls’ soccer teams are putting together winning streaks headlined by dominant performances.

Both squads are undefeated in the month of April.

The Piasa Birds have won four straight, starting with a 9-1 triumph over East Alton-Wood River Mar. 28, and all three of their contests this month have resulted in shutouts.

Southwestern blanked Jerseyville 1-0 Apr. 1, Salem 7-0 Apr. 2 and Gillespie 6-0 Apr. 4.

Staunton fell to Litchfield 3-2 in a close contest Mar. 31 but has erupted for 21 goals since.

The Bulldogs roughed up Taylorville 8-0 Apr. 1 and Auburn 5-1 Apr. 2 at a tournament, then buried Metro-East Lutheran 8-3 Apr. 4.

Southwestern (5-2) and Staunton (5-3-1) were scheduled to meet for their South Central Conference match this past Tuesday, April 5. Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.

Carlinville overpowers Lutheran

Carlinville ended a two-game skid with a 5-1 victory over Springfield Lutheran on the Carlinville High School athletic turf Apr. 4.

The Cavaliers attacked the Crusaders with 23 shots on goal and five different players found the back of the net.

Evee Whitler and Jessica Strubbe got CHS going with goals late in the first half. Out of the intermission, Marlee Whitler, Alexsis Kalaher and Jordyn Loveless piled on with Strubbe, Mia Smith and Annabelle Hulin assisting.

In the CHS net, Kristilyn Levora made six saves and kept the Crusaders off the scoreboard until the 29th minute of the second half.

Carlinville, which lost 3-2 against Auburn Mar. 29 and 8-0 to Civic Memorial Apr. 1, is 4-3-1 overall.

North Mac gets by Pana

North Mac defeated Pana, 2-1, in a battle of Panthers in Virden Mar. 31.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and was North Mac’s second of the year.

Sophia McWard and Kate Loveless each scored a goal for North Mac, which led 1-0 at halftime.

Melanie Gist stopped 13 of 14 shots.

North Mac followed up with a pair of losses to Pleasant Plains (7-1 Apr. 1) and Beardstown (4-1 Apr. 4).

The Panthers are 2-8 overall.