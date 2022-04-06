Rives to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. James Rives of Carlinville will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2022. James and the former Anna Mae Bellm were married April 9, 1947 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Anna is the daughter of the late John and Helen Bellm of Carlinville. James is the son of the late George and Bernice Rives of Greenfield.

James graduated from Alexian Brothers School of Nursing, then served in the Army during WWII. He was the Carlinville Hospital Administrator for over 25 years. Anna graduated from St. John’s School of Nursing. She worked several years at the Macoupin County Hospital as an OB nurse.

They are the parents of ten children. Patty (Richard) Lange, John (Charoltte) Rives, Bill (Karen) Rives, Matt Rives all of Carlinville, Mike (Olga) Rives of Carlyle, Bob (Deehan) Rives of Hillsboro, Jim (Eileen) Rives of Springfield, Mo., Margaret (Jan) Jansen of Florissant, Mo., Becky (Rusty) Klein of Oconomowoc, Wis., and Richard Rives, deceased). There are 22 grandchilden (one deceased), 33 great-grandchildren and one great -great-grandchild.