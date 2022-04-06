Lyle Ardis Caveny, 94, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:18 a.m.

She was born April 3, 1927, in Sparland, to Lyle Duncan and Emma (Cummins) Duncan.

She married Edward Francis Caveny in 1949 in Shipman. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1990.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed baking pies, reading, sewing and embroidering. She even taught herself how to crewel. She helped the Altar Society with chili supper and other functions.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Rosella) Caveny of Allen, TX, Matthew (Julie) Caveny of Mt. Clare, Leslie Caveny of Carlinville, Andrea (John) Egan of St. Peters, MO, Carla (Randall) Williamson of Toledo, OH, Donna (Companion, Denny Shannon) Eckardt of Chesterfield, MO; grandchildren, Erin, Katie, Joe, Kelly, Elizabeth, Robbie, Leah, Kayla, Declan, Cameron, Ian, Brian, Colin; 13 great grandchildren; sibling, Marilyn Duncan of Litchfield and sister-in-law, Billie Caveny of Gillespie.

Lyle was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; siblings, Boyd Duncan, William Duncan, Robert Duncan and Virginia Leatherby.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie, at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service, 208 West Charles Street, Gillespie, IL 62033.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.