Jessie Mae Lynn, 79, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her residence in rural Girard.

Jessie was born on June 11, 1942 to Gerald and Helen (Thompson) Edwards in Modesto.

She graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1960.

She was married to Ronald Lynn and he preceded her in death in 1980.

Jessie had worked for Lintree Hosiery in Carlinville and later in Auburn and retired from Memorial Medical Center as a Surgery Technician.

Jessie was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville and the Farm Bureau.

She was an avid reader, talented cake decorator, enjoyed gardening and loved her dog.

Jessie is survived by two sisters, Ruth Mayo of Carlinville, Lois Bluhm of Springfield; brother, Harvey (Marina) Edwards of Loami.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; husband and a brother, Donald Edwards.

Private graveside services will be conducted in Girard Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.