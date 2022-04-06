Edward M. Harris, 65, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 12:24 a.m.

He was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Saint Charles, MO. to Jesse C. Harris and Elsie M. Taylor Harris.

He married Mary Reitz Harris.

He was an auto body shop manager.

He is survived by his spouse, Mary Harris of Bunker Hill; children, Jesse (Lindsay) Harris of Gillespie, Cricket (Robert) Sanders of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Megan, Julius, Ivy, Liam, Bo, Whit; great-grandchild, Mia; siblings, Claude (Jeanette) Harris of Wentzville, MO, Michael Harris of Wentzville, MO and Tina Harris of Saint Charles, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet Allen.

Visitation and memorial services were on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.