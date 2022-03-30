Vintage photographs of Carlinville on display at Carlinville Public Library

By TOM EMERY

Enquirer~Democrat Contributor

Dozens of vintage photographs of Carlinville are on display at the Carlinville Public Library, offering patrons a fascinating look into life in the town in decades past.

The framed, black-and-white 8 X 10 images display buildings, daily business, street views, neighborhoods, recreation, celebration, and other activities of Carlinville from the late 1800s until the mid-1900s. The prints had been in storage at the library, and Director Hannah Miller believed they deserved to be displayed.

“A lot of people really enjoy the history of Carlinville, and this is a great way to learn about it,” remarked Miller. “We’ve had a lot of compliments on the display already. Some patrons take quite a bit of time looking at the photos.”

The images will be on display for an extended period, and are available for viewing through normal business hours. For more information, contact the library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.