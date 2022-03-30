Susan Joyce Eggebrecht, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her brother’s home in Saint Charles, MO.

Susan was born on Sept. 27, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Russell Ernest Eggebrecht and Selma Josephine (Viehweg) Sewing.

With her Master’s Degree in social work and counseling, Susan was employed at Northwestern University in Chicago, in the Psychiatry Department along with a private practice in counseling.

She had a passion for travel and a love for fine arts. She was a master duplicate bridge player, another one of her passions.

Susan is survived by two brothers Russell (Sandy) Eggebrecht of St. Charles, MO, Robert (Miki) Eggebrecht of Plano, TX; sister-in-law Cindy Bellovich of Staunton, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tony Bellovich.

A graveside service took place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Union Miners Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

Donations can be made to American Cancer Society in support of ovarian cancer research.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.