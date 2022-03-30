Jerome Dean Hyde

Jerome Dean “Jay” Hyde, 84, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 2:30 a.m.

He was born May 26, 1937, in Pocahontas, AR to Samuel Hyde and Irene Thompson Hyde.

He married Lorraine Robertson Hyde on Sept. 5, 1959 in East Saint Louis.

He was a coal miner for Monterey Coal Co. Jerome was a member of the UMWA.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and the Hyde Park. He was an avid Cubs Fan.

He is survived by his spouse, Lorraine Hyde of Gillespie; children, Karen (David) Johnson of Gillespie, Sandra Hyde of Gillespie, Stacey (Dan) Johnson of Maryville; grandchildren, Jeremy (Stevie) Johnson, Tiffany (Jessie Bourland) Johnson, Leah (Frank) Veres, Layne Withers, Sydnee Thompson, Alivia Johnson, Kinzie Johnson; great-grandchildren, Keegen Bussman, Jaiden Johnson, Tenley Bussman, Liston Veres, Marli Johnson, Frankie Jay Veres, Levi Moore, Laytin Moore, Everli Johnson; siblings, Colatha Marshall, Hughey Hyde, Bonita Slate and John Hyde.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jonathan Bultema; siblings, Wesley Hyde, Aline Nelson, Bonnie B. Hyde, Lynnie Crittendon, Samuel Hyde, Norris Hyde and Doris Elders.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie at 1 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Willing Workers.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.