Jerilyn Jo Burns, 78, of Gillespie, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 1:36 p.m.

She was born May 12, 1943, in Litchfield, to Gerald D Beyer, Sr. and Lena C. (Benassi) Beyer.

She married William D. “Bill” Burns on August 22, 1964 at the Holy Cross Church in Wilsonville. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2014.

She was retired after having been a registered nurse for Carlinville Area Hospital for 50 years.

Jerilyn was a member of the SS Simon & Jude Church and Altar Society.

She is survived by her sons, William P. (Cori) Burns of Arlington Heights, Thomas M. (Dana) Burns of Saint Charles, MO; grandchildren, Matthew Burns, Meghan Burns, Mallory Burns; siblings, Gerald D. (Yvonne) Beyer Jr. of Park Ridge, Gene C. (Monica) Beyer of Chatham and sister-in-law, Barb (Ron) Rull of Gillespie.

Jerilyn was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial mass will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie at 11 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to Carlinville Area Hospital or Cardinals Kids Cancer Center at Mercy Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.