CHS girls’ soccer places third at Kickoff Classic

Staunton fifth, Gillespie seventh

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Behind a hat trick from freshman Jordyn Loveless, who additionally contributed an assist, the Carlinville High School girls’ soccer team capped off the Route 66 Kickoff Classic with a 6-2 win over Auburn to place third Mar. 26.

The other goals were tallied courtesy of the Whitler duo, with Evee putting two in the back of the net. Marlee scored her goal at about the 21-minute mark of the second half.

Carlinville finished the tournament 2-1 overall, defeating Lincoln 6-0 in the opener Mar. 24 and falling to eventual champion Pleasant Plains 8-0 in the semifinals Mar. 25.

The Cavaliers are 3-1-1 on the season.

Staunton edges Lincoln in penalty kicks for fifth

Staunton dropped a first round match against Auburn, 3-1, Mar. 25, but rallied to put its first two wins of the season on the board and earn a fifth place ranking.

The Bulldogs got by North Mac, 2-1, Mar. 25 and conquered Lincoln in a tight showdown that was decided via a 3-2 penalty kick tiebreak Mar. 26.

Lily Bruhn scored a goal for the Bulldogs in regulation.

Valeria Cazares made 13 saves.

Staunton is 2-2-1 overall.

Gillespie salvages seventh place

Gillespie defeated North Mac, 2-0, for its first win of the season in the seventh place match Mar. 26.

Madison Niemeyer and Lilly Brown each scored a goal for GHS.

The Miners snapped a three-game skid and dropped the Panthers to 1-6.

Gillespie, which was shut out by Pleasant Plains (7-0) and Lincoln (3-0) in the previous two rounds, is 1-4 after losing 2-1 against Athens at home Mar. 28.

North Mac lost to runner-up Greenville in a 1-0 quarterfinal nailbiter.

Plains easily wins title

Pleasant Plains went the entire tournament without allowing a goal and won each game by a landslide. The Cardinals outscored their

opponents 22-0 and smoked Greenville, 7-0, in the championship.