Arthur Barber Jr., 78, of Benld, passed away at his son’s residence in Gillespie, on Friday, March 11, 2022.

He was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Cass County, the son of the late Arthur Barber Sr. and Mary (Large) Barber.

He married Deborah Main on July 10, 1967, and she survives.

Art was retired from the U.S. Navy and served two tours in the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Gillespie, a member of the Mt. Olive VFW Post # 5790, and a member of the Mt. Nebo Masonic Lodge # 76 AF & AM.

He is survived by his wife, Debrah Barber of Benld; two sons, Andrew (Melinda) Barber of Gillespie, Timothy (Sara) Barber of Sawyerville; eight grandchildren, Dakotah (Emily), Morgan, Abigail, Mason (Kendra), Connor, Katy, John Allen, and Shawne Copeland; one brother, Richard Barber; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Cindy Westbrook, Barbara Mills, Mary Roberts; four brothers, David, Michael, Ronald, and Ricky Barber.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Gillespie. A Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Gillespie with Rev. Larry Moreau officiating.

Private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials are suggested to Mission – 22.

Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements.

To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at williamsonfh.com.