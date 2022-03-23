Wanda Mae Davis, 71, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 4:21 p.m.

She was born April 13, 1950, in Alton to George Puskar and Helen Orban Puskar. She married Earl Gene Davis on Dec. 25, 1967 in Bunker Hill.

She was retired after having been a CNA and physical therapy aide.

Wanda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Brighton. She was a Sunday School Teacher.

She enjoyed collecting Coca Cola Memorabilia, sewing, canning, gardening, crafting and going to yard sales.

She is survived by her spouse, Earl Davis of Bunker Hill; children, Timothy Davis (companion, Kelly Northcutt) of Cottage Hills, Valery (Kent) Heflin of Bunker Hill, Monica (David) Raymond of Shipman, Earl Gene “Butch” (Juanita) Davis II of Cottage Hills; grandchildren, Joel Davis, Jewelia Davis, Autumn Grothaus, Justin Heflin, Megan Brand, Ryan Raymond, Rebecca Raymond, Logan Davis, Trevor Davis, Johnny Davis; great-grandchildren, Matheau, Elizabeth, Stewart, Mary Jane, Gracie, Macie, Alexis, Sutton, Cooper, Willow who is on the way; siblings, Geri Hazelip of Bunker Hill, and George (Angie) Puskar of Medora.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Puskar and brother in law, Tom Hazelip.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 22 at First Baptist Church of Brighton.

Burial took place at Woodburn Cemetery, Woodburn.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Brighton.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.