Video game licensing fee raised at Carlinville council meeting

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville city council meeting for Mar. 21 lasted a whooping eight minutes before adjourning. Several items were discussed and quickly agreed upon by the council members.

New Business

City ordinance 7-3-5(B) was amended at the meeting. The ordinance establishes the yearly rate of operating a video gaming system. The amended ordinance states that video game licensing fees will be $125 per machine effective on May 1, 2022. Approval or the amendment was unanimous.

In other business, two offers were accepted for cabins on Carlinville Lake. The sale and lease of a cabin on Lakepoint Drive was approved for $12,000. The sale and lease of a cabin on Lake Carlinville Road was accepted for $15,000.

Correspondence

Kara Frankford, on behalf of Charity Baptist Church, submitted correspondence asking the city for its permission to hold a ‘cross walk’ again this year. Frankford said that the young adults and childrens group of Charity Baptist Church called Pathfinders and Kids on a Mission, were allowed to carry a large wooden cross from West End Boente Shell to the Square where they then read bible verses relating to the act of carrying the cross. They asked for permission to do the same walk again this year on Friday Apr. 15 leaving Shell at 5 p.m. and arriving on the Square at approximately 5:30 p.m. The council unanimously agreed to allow the request.

IARWC Update

Joe Direso sent in an update on the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company. The company attorney David Foreman provided an update over water contract language, copies were provided to the Mayor to have city attorney approval before the final contract is passed onto the council.

The Carlinville representation presented a spreadsheet showing project participation by dollar amount. So far Jersey County Rural Water has paid in the most with $758,314.20. Carlinville has contributed $452,501.40, Bunker Hill has put in $294,349.55. Dorchester has contributed $25,000.00, Fosterburg put forth $11,820.00, Fieldon contributed $30,000.00 and CMRW added $15,000.00.

Future events

After the meeting adjourned Kim Harber reminded the room at large that the Spring City Clean-Up will be held April 8 and 9. Dumpsters will be located at the City Garage at 343 North Plum Street. Clean-up will be from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 8 and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sat., Apr. 9.

The next Carlinville Council meeting will be Monday, April 4.