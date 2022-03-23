Robert Lee Miller, 62, of Carlinville, passed away on Thursday morning, March 17, 2022 at his residence in Carlinville.

Bob was born on August 11, 1959 to Mark and Clara (Jouett) Miller in Litchfield.

He married Cindy Estes on Oct. 17, 1989 in Carlinville. They were married for 32 years.

Bob worked for Tieman Construction in Carlinville and was known as a meticulous cabinet hanger. He loved sprint car racing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob and his grandchildren enjoyed taking walks to the court house and back.

Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy Miller of Carlinville; father, Mark Miller of Carlinville; mother, Clara Miller of Bethalto; son, Eric Miller of Carlinville; son, Daniel (Angela) Miller of NC; son, Cristopher (Kari) Miller of Carlinville; daughter, Bobbi (Nicholas Hall) Miller of Litchfield; son, Michael (Kristina Barnard) Adcock of Quincy; son, Donald (Nicole Mullens) Adcock of Carlinville; daughter, Rebecca (Steven) Nettleton of Carlinville; 20 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brother, Tom (Suzie) Miller of Bethalto; two sisters, Diane Sims of Walnut and Hannah Miller of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.