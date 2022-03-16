Thomas E. Formea, 94, of Springfield, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Thomas was born on Nov. 27, 1927, in Carlinville, the son of Joseph and Harriet Beasley Formea.

He married Juanita Chism on June 4, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlinville.

Thomas attended Carlinville High School.

He worked for 34 years as a printer at the State Journal Register.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Lake Press Club, Elks Club #158, and served as secretary and treasurer of the Typographical Union.

Thomas loved duck hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife; five children, Brenda (Robert) Coker of Springfield, Danny (Cheryl) Formea of Springfield, Merri (Joseph) Cook of Springfield, David (Vickie) Formea of Springfield, and Tommy (Beth) Formea of Cape Coral, FL; thirteen grandchildren, John (Dawn) Hauer of Springfield, Amy (Kevin) Kelly of Cape Coral, FL, Ben Formea of Chatham, Cory (Jessica) Formea of Springfield, Chad (Tracy) Formea of Chatham, Brett Wilson of Springfield, Brian (Chelsea) Wilson of Springfield, Jennifer Sagle of Buffalo Heart, Teri Belisle of St. Louis, Anthony Formea of Springfield, Kimberly (fiancé, Ben Carter) Griffitts of New Berlin, Sarah Rickaby of Oak Creek, WI, and Jamie (Jessica) Formea of Heartland, WI; twenty two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; four siblings, John Formea of Albuquerque, NM, Joe (Betty) Formea of Carlinville, Kathleen Toigo of Godfrey, and Marjorie (John) Davis of Hardin; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dorothy Pranger; one brother, Robert Formea; and two infant grandchildren, Christopher and Angela.

Visitation was held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

The funeral mass was held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Church of the Little Flower, in Springfield, with Rev. Allen M. Kemme, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Elks Children’s Care, 1201 N. Main St., P.O. Box 222, Chatham, IL 62629.