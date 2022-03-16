Staunton baseball opener spoiled by Nokomis

North Mac beats Greenville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Staunton High School baseball team was unable to recover from a rough start and took a 5-2 home loss against Nokomis to start the season Mar. 14.

The visiting Redskins, with the assistance of four Bulldog errors, piled up a 5-0 lead against Luke Meyer in the first three innings.

Sam Best relieved Meyer and kept the Nokomis offense in check the rest of the way, striking out five and limiting the Redskins to three hits without a walk. Meyer also fanned five batters while surrendering three knocks and two free passes. Four of the five Redskin runs were unearned.

Staunton showcased some fight late and knocked out winning pitcher Matthew Ulrici in the last inning with one out. Unfortunately, the rally wouldn’t be enough as Cade Johnson locked up a save.

Best, Meyer, Cayden Silvester, Matt Sievers, Cole Sternikel and Adam Overby all hit a single for the Bulldogs in defeat. Overby and Preston Denny scored the two runs.

Staunton travels to Metro-East Lutheran Fri., Mar. 18; Raymond Mon., Mar. 21; and Roxana Tues., Mar. 22.

The Bulldogs return to their home turf Wed., Mar. 23 against Dupo.

First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. each day.

North Mac beats Greenville

North Mac opened its season with a 5-1 win over Greenville Mar. 14.

The Panthers play against the Wildcats of the Edinburg-South Fork co-op at Kincaid in non-conference action Tues., Mar. 22. Game time is 4:30 p.m.