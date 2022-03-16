Carlinville Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be holding their annual Scouting For Food pick-up this Saturday morning, March 19. Donation bags were distributed door-to-door in the Carlinville area on March 13 and scouts will return to pick up the filled bags at 9 a.m. this Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to fill the bags with non-perishable food items, and leave them in a visible area at the front of their homes. Additional boxes or bags may also be used for larger donations

Scouts will be sorting and boxing the donated items at St. Paul United Church of Christ (across from ACE Hardware) from 9 to 11 a.m. Food can also be dropped there during those times. If any items have not been picked up by 10:30 a.m., donors can contact Bill Link at 217-414-3680, or Leland Smith at 217-971-4044.

All collected items will remain in the Carlinville Community and will be taken to the Carlinville Food Pantry for distribution.