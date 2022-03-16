Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office offers new mobile app

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office has recently released a new mobile app.

The app is available for download on both Android and Apple products. It was released to keep residents of the county informed of any updates and information from the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

Some features of the app include an inmate search function, a jail information section, a sex offender registry, and a place to submit a police tip.

Users should expect to be notified via the app for traffic accidents, severe weather alerts, or safety concerns throughout Macoupin County.