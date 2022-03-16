Dunlap, Carriker, Boehm crowned in Miss Carlinville 2022 Pageant

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Carlinville High School sophomore Rileigh Dunlap was crowned Miss Carlinville 2022 on Saturday, March 12 at Cross Church at the 18th annual Carlinville Queen Pageant. This year’s pageant saw five Miss Carlinville competitors, nine Junior Miss, and four Little Miss to choose from.

Reigning beside Dunlap is newly crowned Junior Miss Molly Carriker and Little Miss Maely Boehm.

While Boehm was excited to have won both Carriker and Dunlap were overcome with emotion upon hearing their names called. The moment was especially emotional for Carriker, who was crowned by older sister Alyssa Carriker, Junior Miss Carlinville 2021.

The Miss Carlinville contestants were Briana Sanchez, Lissa Bennett, Avery Boatman, Chloe Velasquez and Rileigh Dunlap.

Contestants in the running for Junior Miss were Molly Carriker, Carly Rhodes, Tollie Goodman, Hadley Dugan, Victoria Collins, Saylor Nicholson, Graylin Michaelis, Claire Goesman and Cali Kolsto.

In the running for Little Miss was Maely Boehm, Claire Hartsook, Raylie Garner, and Emrie Little.

While the Little Miss contestants were asked to dress as what they want to be when they grow up and explain to the audience what their job would entail (as well as how much they would be paid, each Little Miss went for a low price of $10-$20) the Junior Miss were dressed to impress in their party dresses to answer their onstage question. Junior Miss contestants were asked to answer the question of how they would spend their day if they were given a completely free day. Most mentioned spending time with their friends or family, while doing activities like baking, playing board games, or playing outside.

The Miss Carlinville contestants were asked to give a one minute speech on any topic of their choosing while in business wear. The speeches ranged in topics as the contestants tried their best to impress the judges with their confidence and public speaking ability.

The Miss Carlinville contestants came back to the stage in their evening gowns to answer the question they were given for the pageant. The five contestants were asked what experiences, besides preparing for the pageant, made them feel they were prepared to be Miss Carlinville.

At the end of the evening, and after a few minor technical difficulties, judging was over and the crowd awaited the announcement of the winners.

In the Little Miss category, Emrie Little was first runner-up, and Maely Boehm was crowned the winner.

In the Junior Miss category Victoria Collins was awarded the title of Miss Congeniality. Tolli Goodman was the fourth runner up, third runner up was Carly Rhodes and the second runner up was Hadley Dugan. First runner up was awarded to Claire Goesman and Molly Carriker won the title of Junior Miss Carlinville 2022.

Of the five contestants in the Miss competition, only three awards were given. Chloe Velasquez was named Miss Congeniality of the pageant. Briana Sanchez was the first runner up. Rileigh Dunlap took home the crown, the sash, and the title of Miss Carlinville 2022.

Ashley Vinyard was the pageant director, while husband B.J. Vinyard emceed for the event.