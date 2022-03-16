Delores Crittenden, 94, of Mt. Olive passed away March 11, 2022 at home in Mt. Olive.

She was born on April 27, 1927 on the family farm in rural Mt. Olive. A daughter of Emil and Leona Hein Monke.

She attended Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was Baptized and Confirmed. She attended Immanuel Lutheran grade school and was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Olive.

She married John Crittenden, Jr on Nov. 5, 1949 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2001.

She is Survived by three daughters, Judy (Pat) Puckett of Butler, Janice (Barry) Badgett of Springfield, Joyce (Kevin) Coles of Springfield; son, Donald Crittenden of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren Jeffrey Puckett of Greenville, Megan (Daniel) Harney of Fort Scott, KS, Zachary Badgett of Orlando, Fl, Kyle Coles of Springfield; three great grandchildren, Elli, Jack, and Noa Harney of Fort Scott, KS; sister-in-law, Dolores Monke; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son John Crittenden III; three brothers, Orville, LaVern, and Gilbert; six sisters, Ethel Schmidt, Adele Knachstedt, Eleanor Favre, Lorene Schoen, Doris Kuenneth, and Sharon Pakovich.

Private graveside services will be held at the Mt. Olive City Cemetery officiated by Rev. James Ritter

Memorials suggested to Mt. Olive Cemetery or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. beckerandson.com