Bandy’s late double propels Staunton softball over Nokomis

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Lilly Bandy came through with a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie and send the Staunton High School softball team over Nokomis, 6-5, on Opening Day Mar. 14.

Ele Feldmann went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and earned the win on the mound in relief of Savannah Billings, who walked eight and struck out four while surrendering one hit in five innings of work.

Kylie Lucykow led off the sixth with a base hit and scored the winning run.

The Bulldogs, which additionally bested the Redskins in the hit column 9-5, coughed up a 4-0 lead in the middle innings but managed to survive thanks to a collaboration of timely defense and clutch pitches that led to a save for Feldmann.

Nokomis had an opportunity to tie the game in the top of the seventh but lost a tally at the plate and stranded another equalizer 90 feet away at third.

Staunton travels to Metro-East Lutheran Fri., Mar. 18; Greenville Sat., Mar. 19; and Roxana Mon., Mar. 21.

The Bulldogs host against Dupo Wed., Mar. 23.

First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Monday and Wednesday. The Greenville game starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Bunker Hill opens season with loss to Carrollton

Bunker Hill’s season opener was one to forget.

The Minutemaids suffered a 20-0 loss to Carrollton at home, while getting mercy ruled in five frames and going the entire day without a hit.

The visiting Hawks erupted for seven tallies in the top of the first, a pair in the third and fourth, then nine in the fifth.

Bunker Hill will look to bounce back as it hosts Dupo Thurs., Mar. 17. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.

Gipson leads Gillespie to 15-0 win over Ramsey

In her varsity debut against Ramsey, Emma Gipson tossed a perfect game on the mound while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a pair of doubles.

Gillespie won 15-0 in four innings.

More on this game can be found in this week’s edition of the Coal Country Times.