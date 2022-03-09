William C. Gurley, 24, of Benld, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:38 p.m.

He was born Jan. 6, 1998, in Ada, OK.

He worked at Wendy’s in Litchfield.

He was a high spirit and very optimistic. He couldn’t grow a beard to save his life.

He is survived by his step father, Robert P. Feeley of Carlinville; siblings, Alexx (Emily) Barber of St. Louis, MO, Bailey Barber of Carlinville, James Gurley of Benld, Michael D. Barber of Sawyerville; uncle, Michael Barber, Jr. of Sawyerville; girlfriend, Cheyenne Sevier of Benld; sisters, Tori Lee Roach of Benld and Briana Kuhlman of Sawyerville, nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his mother, Tanya M. (Barber) Feeley; nanny and papa.

Services were held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.