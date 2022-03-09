Harold Leroy Bridges, 90 of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022, at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Leroy was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Carlinville, one of nine children born to William and Ethel (Large) Bridges.

He married Juanita (Warren) in 1950 in Carlinville.

Leroy started the first cab company in Carlinville. Most of his working career was spent at the Otter Lake Water Commission, in Girard, reading meters, testing water samples and general maintenance. He retired in 1993

Leroy enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. His home and property were always picture perfect. Leroy was friends to many and they would sit and chat and solve the worlds problems one at a time.

He loved spending time in Louisiana, eating crawfish and gumbo.

Harold is survived by his wife, Juanita of Carlinville; daughter, Connie Bridges of Carlinville; son, Randy Bridges of Virden; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Thomas and Jane Delay of Springfield.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son, Raymond Bridges; siblings, Carl, Russell, Archie, Kenny, Audrey, and Rosie.

There are no services planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

