Mary Theresa “Terry” Mize, 69, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

She was born Dec. 17, 1952, in Litchfield, to Frederick T. Bierschenk and Theresa Elaine “Elaine” Monschien Bierschenk.

She married George L. Mize. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2019.

She was retired after having been a teachers aide for Community Unit School District 7.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Eric) Mize Ferguson of Gillespie, and several cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Private services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.