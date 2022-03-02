Lois E. Schuster, 84, of Sawyerville, passed away at Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

She was born Aug. 22, 1937 in Gillespie to William Stinnett and Anna Heisman Stinnett.

She married Donald J. Schuster on Aug. 26, 1961. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2018.

She was a homemaker.

Lois was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed playing cards with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Rosie) Schuster of Gillespie, Susan Balzraine of Gillespie; grandchildren, Jamie Balzraine, Joe Balzraine, Brad Schuster; great-grandchild, Eden Schuster; nieces, Amy Reid, Nancy Harris and Penny Feeley.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sister, Betty Dona and nephew, Kelly Don Heyen.

Visitation and memorial services were held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld.

Burial took place at the Benld Cemetery, Benld, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service or Zion Lutheran Church of Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld is in charge of the arrangements.