Fred Charles Leihy, 80, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, MO, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:18 p.m.

He was born March 8, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to George Dewey and Anna Cecelia Stockinger.

He married Margaret Jo (Welch) Leihy on Jan. 26, 1963 in St. Louis, MO. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2021.

He was retired after having worked in electrical engineering sales and having been a truck driver.

Fred was a member of the St. Michael’s Church. He was an alumni of SIUE where he graduated in 1978.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Mennemeier of Bethalto; grandsons, Donnie Mennemeier of West Alton, MO, Jacob Mennemeier of Bethalto; siblings, Mary Ann Jackson of Los Angeles, CA, Helen Frances Opfer of Lees Summit, MO; many nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; son, Michael Sean Leihy; granddaughter, Brianna Marie Mennemeier and brother, George Leihy, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, from 4-6 p.m.

Funeral services are Friday, March 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Adopt-A-Pet.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

