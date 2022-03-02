Dorothy Lee Hillebrand, 87, of Staunton, passed away at Heritage Health in Staunton, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 11 p.m.

She was born on June 22, 1934 in Shaws Point Township, Macoupin County, to the late Martin Reuben Kates and Daisy Lee Gates Kates.

She married Marvin L. Hillebrand on Nov. 29, 1969 at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, and he passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.

Dorothy was a clerk at Fritz’s Drug Store in Staunton, for many years and worked at the family dairy in her younger years.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, in Staunton.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Robert D. (Brenda) Crouch, of Carlinville, Dennis W. (Janet) Crouch, of Staunton; three grandchildren, Alyssa (Eric) Gibbel, Joshua (Jamie) Crouch, Rachel (John) McMahon; five great grandchildren, Ryleigh and Andrew Gibbel, Livia and Wesley Crouch, Eli McMahon; brother, Robert (Audrey) Kates, of Carlinville; sister-in-law, Iona Bertels, of Dorsey; special cousin, Cheryl Diller, of St. Louis, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Thomas Crouch; great grandson, Thomas Gibbel; two brothers, Melvin Kates, Donald Kates; three sisters, Julia Myers, Alice Fox, and Almeda Chapin.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, with Rev. Kelly Mitteis officiating.

Burial was at the Prairietown Cemetery in Prairietown.

Memorials are suggested to either Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran School.

Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements.

