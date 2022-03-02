CHS to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School Musical is back again! This year the talented staff and students of CHS will be performing Beauty and the Beast.

The show will run March 18 and 19 in the Carlinville High School gym. Show time is at 7 p.m. on both nights. Tickets to the show can be purchased at the door or online at carlinville.booktix.com. Tickets go on sale to the public starting on Fri., March 4.

Director Michael Morrison is eagerly awaiting opening night, saying, “We are ecstatic to put on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast for the community! The kids have been working tirelessly to bring this beloved story to the CHS stage. I am so proud of the efforts of all of the students and production staff. Whether those people are onstage, backstage, in the pit band, part of the set construction, in the art department, or volunteering their time and resources in various ways, it’s amazing to see so many different people working together to achieve one goal. This is a show the whole family, from young to young at heart, can enjoy and we look forward to seeing you on March 18th and 19th!”

The cast bringing the story to life will feature Juliann Amos, Emily Barbre, Charlie Behme, Claire Behme, Avery Boatman, Madyson Buck, Alyssa Carriker, Raegan Carty, Amelia Cosenza, Megan Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Amaya Emery, Ariana Ewing, Carlos Garcia, Emily Gerl, Clara Gray, Adelle Hammann, Dakota Hearn, Gabriel Henson, Adelynn Hunt, Colin Kreipe, Gabriella Lopez, Carter Lowrance, Lillian McCurley, Shelbie Parnell, Jacob Petrovich, Grace Pigott, Cali Powell, Eli Ratcliff, Mikayla Rodgers, Michael Schmidt, Jessica Strubbe, Lauren Summers, Michaela Utter, Chloe Velasquez, Mia Verticchio, Grace Wickert and Aaron Wills.

In the pit band, providing the music to make a musical possible, will be Bella Hanner, Andon Stayton, Paige Doyle, Lanna Vanderpoel, Charlie Wilson, Zach Ashby, Jay Drury, Sam Wilson, Zander Poe, Melanie Murphy and Hayden Truax.

On the stage crew, working to set the scene, is Alex Behme, Morgan Broaddus, Kyle Carriker, Tomas Cottingham, Jacob Hamel, Ryan Koster, Paul Lewis, Maddie Lowrance, Jessi Michael, Alexis Norwood, Kendall Rice, Blaize Rovey, Alex Scott, Haley Summers and Lana Totsch.