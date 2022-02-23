Sister Leola Brown, O.S.F., 100, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:40 a.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield.

Sister Leola, the former Ruth Monica Brown, was born in Harvel, on April 28, 1921, the daughter of John and Hannah Coen Brown.

She entered the Congregation on Sept. 8, 1937 and professed her religious vows on June 13, 1940.

Sister Leola attended St. Francis High School in Springfield, IL. She completed a Program of Continuing Education in Pastoral Care with the Catholic Hospital Association in 1972.

Sister Leola ministered at HSHS hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin in various capacities: Central Services, nurse aide, sacristan, and Hospital Chaplain. In 1997,

Sister Leola returned to the Motherhouse in Springfield from HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, after serving 29 years. Sister then volunteered at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She is survived by several nephews and nieces, many great nephews and great nieces, great-great nephews and great-great nieces, as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 84 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Elmer, Ray and John E. Brown; five sisters, Hazel Beierman, Lauretta Weitekamp, Bernice Reed, Lela Reed, and Lucille Lentz.

Visitation was held at St. Francis Convent from on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Dennis Koopman, OFM, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent.

Burial was in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.

Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.