Kenneth R. Wasylenko

Kenneth R. “Wasy” Wasylenko, 58, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:31 p.m.

He was born July 27, 1963, in St. Louis, MO to Nicholas Wasylenko and Linda Hendrix Wasylenko.

He was a member of the National Guard.

He married Christie Lynnette Wahl Wasylenko on May 20, 1994 in Carlinville.

He was a laborer for Local 42 and a pipe cutter for Titan Pipe and Tube of Staunton.

Kenneth was an Indianapolis Colts Fan. He enjoyed music, outdoors and making people laugh.

He is survived by his spouse, Christie Wasylenko of Gillespie; daughters, Samantha (companion, Tyler Bertagnolli) Wasylenko of Gillespie, Taylor (Dylan) Fuda of Springfield; siblings, Edward (Christine) Wasylenko of Gillespie, Brian (Ann) Wasylenko of Mt. Olive, Christopher Wasylenko of Gillespie; mother in law and father in law, Ronald and Linda Wahl of Gillespie; sister in law, Tracy and Dustin Favre of Staunton; brother-in-law, Erin (Steth) Wahl of Stonington; sister-in-law, Brianne (Matt) Nolan of Virden, and many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

