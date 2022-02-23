Geraldine M. Lange, 99 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Geraldine was born Nov. 17, 1922, in Carlinville, a daughter of Bernard J. and Florence E. Bowman Schwab.

Gerry graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1940.

She married Harold Lange Jan. 16, 1943 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carlinville and he passed away Feb. 2, 2018.

Gerry was known by friends and family as a quilter, gardener, apple butter maker, seamstress, card player, fantastic cook, and active in her church.

This amazing lady was beautiful, thoughtful, creative, strong, sensitive, thrifty, organized, patient, kind, caring and prayerful.

Gerry had worked as a secretary, store clerk, hospital aide, ceramics teacher in her shop, but also sold coffeemakers, eggs to Blackburn College and milk to Prairie Farms.

She was a faithful member of Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue (James) Matejka of Springfield; son, William “Bill” (Nancy) Lange of Carlinville; son, Richard (Patricia) Lange of Carlinville; daughter, Diane (Robert) Mason of Tampa, FL; son, James (Margie) Lange of Staunton; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Mildred “Millie” (Lee) Lyerla of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, twin, Bernadine Bellm Stayton, Dorothy A. Woods, Margaret Moyer and a great grandson.

Due to COVID, there will be no public visitation or services.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church or Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.