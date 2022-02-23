George William Jones, 78, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:27 p.m. in Litchfield.

George was born on June 18, 1943 in Moro, the son of Clarence and Mabel (Phillips) Jones.

He attended Worden High School and graduated in 1961.

George was a member of the United States Army, Specialist 4th Class, from July 1961 to July 1964.

His first marriage was to Sandy Brown. They later divorced. He then married Genevieve Boston, and she preceded him in death.

He was employed as a machinist at Olin Corporation in East Alton for 37 years and was a member and trustee of Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church.

George enjoyed his family and friends, fishing and race car events.

George is survived by his sons, Darren (Deanna) Jones of Litchfield, Ronald (Roxana) Jones of Bethalto; a step-daughter, Tammy File of St. Petersburg, FL; two brothers, Kenneth (Janice) Jones of Staunton, and Donald (Suzanne) Jones of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny, and his parents.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Meadow Brook Southern Baptist Church in Moro.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.