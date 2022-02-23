Charles Douglas Yeager, 80, of Shipman, IL passed away on Jan. 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born Aug. 1, 1941 in Letter Gap, WV to Clay O. and Beulah Bliss (Bush) Yeager.

Chuck married Pamela K. Harold on May 14, 1973 in West Virginia.

Chuck served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sergeant.

He studied to be an Electrician at Lewis and Clark Community College and worked maintenance at Echlin in Litchfield.

Chuck loved golf, gardening, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He especially enjoyed time with his West Virginia family, his friends, and teaching his grandkids German.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Yeager; sons, Chuck (Sara) Yeager, Christopher Yeager, Cory (Bridget) Yeager; grandchildren, Maddie and Doug, Elora, Jack, Harry, Addie, Kole, Kacy and Charlie; brothers, Clay Yeager, Jim (Sharon) Yeager, and Larry Yeager; sister, Phyllis Kerby, and brother-in-law, Charbo Tisdale.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pauline, Addie Lee, and Reita Kay; brothers, Carson and Kenny Yeager.

Burial with Military Honors were at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Control.

