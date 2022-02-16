Verla Ilean Sarver, 89, of Gillespie, formerly of Waggoner, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Heritage Manor of Gillespie.

She was born Oct. 7, 1932, near Herrick, a daughter of Dugal and Lucy (Tucker) Sarver.

She was the Valedictorian of the Herrick High School Class of 1951 and attended Brown’s Business College in Shelbyville.

She married Clarence L. Sarver on Jan. 12, 1952 at her parents’ home in rural Fayette County.

In 1977, Clarence and Verla Sarver Founded Sarco Hydraulics, Inc.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church of rural Raymond and enjoyed cooking at church camp and for church dinners. She also enjoyed square dancing with the Calico Twirlers Square Dance Club, traveling around the United States, being with her family and grandchildren. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Verla is survived by her husband; three sons, Rick (Scherryll) Sarver of Butler, IL, Larry (Robin) Sarver of Waggoner, IL, Michael (Valerie) Sarver of Gillespie, IL; one daughter, Barbara (Randy) Chamberlain of Herrick, IL; sister, Vera M. (Jerry) Seely of Girard, IL; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Lindsay) Sarver; Andrea Compton; Brandon Sarver; Crissy (Matt) Dowland; Jaclyn (Ben) Matli; Shannon Mitchelar; Sean (Taya) Tallman; and Blake (Ashley) Sarver; 15 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Conner, Briley, Audrey, Kallie, Sawyer, Jackson, Elliotte, Killian, Izayah, Izeck, Beckett, Emmett, Garrett and Cohl.

Visitation and funeral services were held at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in rural Raymond on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 with Rev. David Ziegenbein officiating.

Burial was in Asbury Cemetery in Raymond.

Memorials may be given to Pleasant Hill Christian Church.

Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of arrangements.

To light a virtual candle, sign the online guestbook visit plummerfuneralservices.com.