STEAM programs presented at CUSD No. 1 Board of Education meeting

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Elise Schwartz classified the Carlinville STEAM grant as ‘a great success’ as she gave a presentation during the Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting Feb. 14.

The grant, funded by the Illinois Lottery, is a $50,322 award for the Carlinville Intermediate and Middle School.

Schwartz said that the grant eligibility could be renewed for the next two years.

Expenses range from supplies/materials to stipends, PD, contracts with third party vendors and other resources for program implementation.

The priority is given to programs that are encouraging females to explore STEAM careers and accessibility for students with low income.

Grant components include after-school sessions, enhancement of a supplies and or material curriculum for CIS specials and CMS explos along with professional development and stipends.

The CIS after-school sessions, consisting of 70 students and nine staff members, feature coding with sphero bolt robots, textile art and cooking science.

At CMS, 50 students and six staff members will be exploring the arts of forensics, woodworking and sewing while partaking in STEM challenges.

Nine sewing machines, a weaving loom and a computer science foundations curriculum has been purchased with STEAM funds.

The district goal was to serve up to 360 students and Schwartz said that that number was at 120 after one year.

“I had anticipated serving 180, since we only have one semester to implement,” said Schwartz. “I think I underestimated.”

Schwartz was aware of conflicts, such as scholastic bowl and volleyball, happening right now at the middle school.

“We will repeat the sessions and hopefully include all interested kids by the end,” said Schwartz.

The next step is to make STEAM available at the Carlinville Primary School for grades one and two. The program will be modeled and the district will use ESSER III after-school funds to support it.

Employment

The board employed six coaches, pending completion of paperwork.

Ken Garrison, Charles Helton III, Charles Helton IV and David Daugherty were hired as volunteer track coaches.

Dave Reiher was employed as a volunteer soccer coach.

Molly Bartels was named the middle school boys’ track coach.

Resignations

The board approved resignation requests that were submitted by musical assistant director Madeline Reiher, Carlinville Middle School boys’ track coach Tammy Easterday, Carlinville High School wrestling coach Robert Scott and CHS cheerleading coach Erica Gibbel.

Summer projects

The board approved a couple of projects that the district would work on during the summer. These projects included a compressor for the Carlinville Primary School chiller, an abatement in CMS/CHS, a proposal to bid the CIS driveway and the initiation of a big process for a vocational building air conditioner.

Other business

The board approved the development of a board policy committee.

The board approved a financial audit contract with Loy, Miller, Talley PC.

The board approved the purchasing of two buses.

Next meeting

The CUSD No. 1 Board of Education meets Mon., Mar. 14 at 7 p.m in the CHS media center.