Ruth Marie Nitz, 101, of Dorchester, IL, passed away at Heritage Health of Carlinville, IL on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m.

She was born Sept. 4, 1920, in Witt, IL to Otto Wolff and Mathilda Hauschild Wolff.

She married John C. Nitz on Oct. 12, 1937 in Wilsonville, IL. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2003.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; daughter, Marjorie Nitz; brothers, Melvin Wolff, Ivan Wolff.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Burial was at the New Douglas Cemetery, New Douglas, IL.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.