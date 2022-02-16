Paul Leroy Cavins, 87, of Benld, IL, passed at his residence on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 9 p.m.

He was born Aug. 14, 1934, in Warrick Co, IN to Ora Cavins and Clovia Nix. He married Doris Christine “Chris” (Grace) Cavins.

He was retired after having been a laborer, steelworker for Granite City Steel. Paul was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by his spouse, Chris Cavins of Benld, IL; children, Richard (Susan) Cavins of Benld, IL, Shari (Bob) Ferry of Benld, IL, Becky (Chas) Voyles of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Cyndy (Joshua) Bray, Nathan Ferry, Joshua Voyles, Wendy (Lee) Harrison, Abigail (Zach) Parker; great-grandchildren, Megan Bray, Hanna Bray, McKinzie Voyles, Lana Harrison, Callen Harrison, Connor Voyles and Dawson Voyles.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation an memorial services were held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Benld Public Library, 308 East Central Avenue, Benld, IL 62009.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, IL is in charge of the arrangements.