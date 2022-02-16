Betty J. Archer, 87, of Gillespie, IL, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:13 p.m.

She was born July 22, 1934, in Georgetown County, SC to David B. McDonald and Elna V. Perry McDonald Dudek.

She married James L. Archer on Dec. 5, 1954. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 1986.

She was a nurse’s aide.

Betty enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Jennifer) Archer of Coffeen, IL, Dennis (Mary) Archer of Wright City, MO, David (Cindy Lawrence) Archer of Mt. Pleasant, TN, Deborah (David) Wense of New Douglas, IL; grandchildren, David Archer, Trisha Bradley, Jamie Mather, Michael Groff, Amy Foley, Jennifer Archer, Jordan Archer, James Archer; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Pat Ard, Mary White, Jerry McClannan, Johnnie Huggins, Juan McDonald, Linda Stone and longtime friend, Chuck Eppinger.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sisters, Susie McDonald and Audrene Bodi.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie from 4-6 p.m.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.